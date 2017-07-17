BerlinRosen hires Clinton, Obama veteran David Levine as first COO

Levine has worked for the Clinton 2016 campaign, the 2012 Obama effort, and in the White House over his career.

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen has brought on former Hillary for America executive David Levine as the firm’s first COO.

Levine is starting at the firm Monday. He will oversee finance, HR, general management, and business operations. He will report to cofounders and principals Jonathan Rosen and Valerie Berlin.

"In the campaign, I experienced the full life cycle of building and scaling campaign from its inception to closing," Levine said. "What’s exciting about BerlinRosen is the company is at a point where it's going through a growth phase and scaling. I will continue to be doing work that I care about and supporting things I believe in, but now for causes, companies, and great clients."

Levine was most recently deputy COO for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, which he joining on the ground floor in April 2015. Previously, he served as chief of staff of the office of administration in the Obama White House, overseeing business operations for the White House and executive office of the president. Levine was national operations director for the 2012 Obama campaign and worked in a similar role at the Democratic National Committee.

Earlier in his career, he was deputy COO of communications firm M+R Strategic Services and cofounded the startup, EZ Bands.

"While campaigns are different from running a firm, they are startups," said Rosen. "They grow massively in a short period of time and [Levine] has tackled that at the highest levels."

In May, Andre Banks joined BerlinRosen as head of the social impact and philanthropy practice, replacing Ben Wyskida who left to head up Fenton. Former Current travel and lifestyle head Sara Joseph also joined BerlinRosen as SVP of hospitality and lifestyle in April.