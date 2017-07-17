SoundCloud marcomms staffers search for jobs after company cuts 40% of workforce

The company, once billed as the "YouTube of music," eliminated the positions of 173 employees last week, including several communications staffers.

NEW YORK: SoundCloud has laid off more than a dozen staffers with a marketing, communications, or branding remit as part of a cost-cutting initiative that affected about 40% of its total workforce, or 173 employees.

The company reportedly consolidated its team into its Berlin and New York offices, closing locations in London and San Francisco.

A Google Docs spreadsheet created by SoundCloud employees includes resume and contact details for more than 100 former staffers seeking employment, as well as available recruiters and hiring companies. More than a dozen staffers with backgrounds in marketing, communications, and other specialities are listed on the public document. It includes former global communications manager Ben Whybrow; internal comms manager Francis Jones; international marketing manager Mahala Ashley; and Laura Dunne, senior policy manager on the legal team, who has expertise in crisis communications, according to the document.

Allison+Partners representatives declined to comment on whether SoundCloud's cost-cutting initiative would impact its relationship with the company, or to say how many SoundCloud comms staffers were affected.

PRWeek verified the marcomms staffers on the list were SoundCloud employees and seeking employment via LinkedIn. Almost 20 had marketing, communications, advertising, or branding experience. Andrew Bua, SoundCloud’s domestic attorney, shared the document on LinkedIn.

The SoundCloud layoffs affecting 40% of its staff will only buy the company enough leeway to stay in business until the fourth quarter, according to TechCrunch, citing an all-hands meeting at the company last week.

SoundCloud CEO Alex Ljung said at a TechCrunch event in Berlin last week that he is trying to raise another round of funding for the company. SoundCloud reportedly lost $54 million in 2015.