PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Ben Craig, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Craig has responsibility for major international clients at FHF, with his capabilities spanning traditional media relations, digital and public affairs. He has advised the Labour Party’s frontbench team on several matters.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

How has PR differed from your expectations?

Working in PR puts you in situations and experiences that you’re unlikely to come across in many other careers. It’s the sheer diversity that I didn’t expect, but actually really like.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

If you trust the experts, many of today’s jobs will disappear over the next two decades. But while robots are transforming some jobs and destroying others, the PR industry seems relatively well insulated, with the service sector set to dominate the jobs of the future. That means the core skills and attributes that make PR professionals successful today will also make them successful tomorrow: first-class writing and presenting skills, coupled with creative and emotional intelligence.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

I always assumed that I’d write a seminal album in my twenties, and embark upon a period of rock ’n’ roll excess before joining the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Kurt Cobain in the ‘27 Club’. So I’ve not really thought much about it.

