What’s your takeaway from the emergence of the colorful publicist and former tabloid writer? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus.
Poll: What shocked you the most about the Rob Goldstone saga?
The world met Rob Goldstone this week and found him to be...interesting.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins