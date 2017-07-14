PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Neil Broderick, The Academy

Broderick has led high-profile campaigns for The Royal British Legion, Red Nose Day, Disney and Domino’s, among other clients. He has also helped develop and implement the agency’s best practice programme.

What attracted you to PR?

The ability to create news. To know that something from my head can become something that gets talked about all over the world is quite special.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

You have to want to be the best and be prepared to work, study, learn and persist. An Irish accent helps too, or so I’m told.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

I don’t consider it ‘old media’; it’s still an important part of what we do. Now, more than ever, there is a need for credible, reliable news and, ultimately, it remains a measure of what’s interesting enough to be talked about. You have to evolve and keep up to stay relevant, but brands matter and ‘old media’ is still driving the national conversation.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

I’ve crammed a lot in to the past few years, but feel like I’m only starting. We are aiming big at The Academy and I have a great name for an agency that you’ll definitely hear one day.

Something directing you back to a 30 under 30 contents page here