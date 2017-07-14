PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch chat with Text100 CEO Aedhmar Hynes about Next Fifteen's recent acquisitions, the 2017 Power List, the Bell Pottinger controversy in South Africa, Weber Shandwick walking away from its Egyptian government contract, Michael Mendenhall joining IBM Watson, and how artificial intelligence can change PR.
The PR Week 7.14.2017: Text100's Aedhmar Hynes, Power List, Bell Pottinger scandal
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Aedhmar Hynes, CEO of Text100.
