The PR Week 7.14.2017: Text100's Aedhmar Hynes, Power List, Bell Pottinger scandal

Added 11 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week with special guest Aedhmar Hynes, CEO of Text100.

Audio

Download

ThePRWeek071417.mp3

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett and news editor Frank Washkuch chat with Text100 CEO Aedhmar Hynes about Next Fifteen's recent acquisitions, the 2017 Power List, the Bell Pottinger controversy in South Africa, Weber Shandwick walking away from its Egyptian government contract, Michael Mendenhall joining IBM Watson, and how artificial intelligence can change PR.

