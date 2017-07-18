PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Jasmine Barnes, Cohn & Wolfe

Alongside triumphs in new business, and leading cross-practice working on integrated and international campaigns, Barnes has an infectious enthusiasm for quality output, and is an effective mentor to junior team members.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

Having studied Classics at university, which equips you with an eclectic mix of disciplines, I was looking for a ‘people job’ that incorporated creativity, writing and comms skills, and PR ticked all the boxes. The social side didn’t sound too bad, either.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

We don’t only communicate brand news in a creative way, we also create innovative products. Never did I think my projects would range from launching the world’s largest cruise ship to creating the world’s first contactless beer pump.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Relentless enthusiasm and expert multi-tasking stand out. [In addition] it’s not just knowing the media headlines, but what’s trending across social as well.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

Gaining new skills as the industry evolves, working on campaigns that are memorable for all the right reasons, continuing to learn from great people and enjoying it as much as I do now.

