PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Holly Smith, Mischief PR

Having climbed from graduate to senior account director in just over five years, Smith has led a series of successful campaigns for clients such as the Football Association, National Trust and Dulux; one for the latter grew sales more than 30 per cent. She also plays a "huge role" in Mischief’s business and culture.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

How has PR differed from your expectations?

Discovering that PR is the most agile of the comms functions. Although we often deliver our work within the earned space, we bring a more ‘generalist’ understanding and skill set, meaning we’re best-suited to integrated campaigns and adaptable to the rapidly changing nature of comms.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Staying one step ahead by constantly future-gazing and anticipating trends in media consumption.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

It continues to play a role in agenda-setting and driving mass awareness. However, with the sheer volume of media today, it’s getting harder to effectively cut through the noise.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

I’m keen to keep the momentum up; leading my teams and clients alike and delivering effective campaigns with meaningful consumer change... alongside a career ambition to win a Cannes Lion (and of course a few more PRWeek Awards).

