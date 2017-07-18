PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Martin Sparey, Hotwire

Hotwire says Sparey has been pioneering new creative, experiential campaigns that are transforming clients’ business models. Overseeing a portfolio worth £600,000 in revenue, he’s also credited with helping to win major accounts and delivering campaigns for Ricoh, Thales, Veracode and Goodyear, among others.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

How has PR differed from your expectations?

The huge variety of work. Just this week I’ve been working on a global cyber-security research project, film shoots to promote a plush new company briefing suite and investigating how we could go about live-streaming a chicken farm race from a rural village to a global audience (seriously). I never anticipated such variation.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Erm, a lot. From mastering the art of the written word to managing people and expectations through to timekeeping, selling and even public speaking. The fact that we describe ourselves as comms pros rather than PRs underlines that broader requirement of skills today.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Still pretty important – I work with many large b2b enterprises that are almost exclusively driven by media. That said, as an agency, we’re placing a significant emphasis on helping clients deliver more integrated comms campaigns – and it’s having a positive impact on their businesses.

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2017 here