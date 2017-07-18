PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Emily Austen, Emerge

Added 9 hours ago by PRWeek UK staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2017 features Emily Austen, who founded her agency Emerge at the tender age of 22.

Special

Austen founded Emerge as a 22-year-old graduate, despite never having worked for a PR agency. The fashion and lifestyle specialist now has 18 staff and projected 2017 fee income above £1m.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

How has PR differed from your expectations?

It has changed so quickly. The development of alternative social platforms, redefining influencers and the migration of old to new media, and how they work together, has meant that the industry has changed in the past five years at a rapid pace. 

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Curiosity above anything else. Being interested, and caring about brands, is hard to fake, and when it’s genuine, it really shows. Understanding the moving parts that work with you – marketing, advertising, creative – and how and where you fit and what value you contribute is important. 

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Really important and, I think, often undervalued. Migrating to new media doesn’t mean dissolving it. It means understanding how it is evolving and what and where the value of it is. I think ‘old media’ is still important to brands and this idea of leaving it behind completely is unrealistic and ineffective.

How do you see your career developing after 30?  

I will be the CEO of the most exciting company in this space for decades.

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2017 here

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now