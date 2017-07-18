PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Charlotte Tobin, Belle PR

PRWeek UK's 30 Under 30 list for 2017 features the founder and MD of Belle PR, 29-year-old Charlotte Tobin 29.

After experience at agencies The CAN Group and EdenCancan, Tobin founded Belle PR in 2015. It now represents 28 lifestyle-brand clients including Iconic London, Abbott Lyon and Cocoa Brown. "Charlotte is inspirational, collaborative, respected and destined for the very top," says EdenCancan chairman Nick Fulford.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

I have always loved the idea of taking a person or a product from zero to hero, via the media. It’s one of the most exciting, fast-paced industries out there and I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

My very basic knowledge of PR was actually very Ab Fab – while some red-carpet moments show glimmers of that crazy life, what you don’t see is the sheer hard work, intelligence, strategic planning and passion behind the scenes.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Confidence, versatility, determination and passion in bucketloads. A high standard of written work, excellent grammar and a charming, charismatic telephone manner remain really important to me.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

I’d love to see my business growing steadily. I also want to ensure that my clients achieve great things and push more boundaries.

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2017 here