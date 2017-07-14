PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Emma Williams, Edelman

PRWeek's 30 Under 30 list for 2017 includes Edelman UK's 29-year-old brand team associate director, Emma Williams

News

One of the youngest people ever appointed associate director in the business, Williams leads the day-to-day operations of Edelman’s Dublin-based brand team, and is a member of the team overseeing 35 consultants. She leads on numerous accounts, including Coca-Cola and The National Lottery.

What attracted you to PR?

I thought I was destined to be a journalist and knew very little about PR. However, that quickly changed when, aged 17, I got my first taste while completing a qualification in journalism and public relations. I loved the PR module and realised a career in communications was for me.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

When I started, I was completely focused on coverage outputs. However, I quickly realised that PR has a much bigger role to play in shaping positive brand and commercial outcomes.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

I recognise when ‘old media’ outputs are effective, but I also want the marketing community to have a broader and more informed view of how an effective comms strategy can deliver for a brand. Our industry must focus its efforts on creative content which allows stories to live across multiple channels.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

I hope to continue working in-agency, challenging the perception of what PR can deliver and [doing] work we can be proud of.

