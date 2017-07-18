PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Cathal Wogan, Quidco

Wogan joined cashback and voucher-code site Quidco in December, the latest step in a varied career that has encompassed press officer at the Post Office – where he was credited with helping reduce negative publicity – and account director at Third City.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2017

What attracted you to PR?

I started at a newspaper and thought I could write better releases than the ones I was sent.

How has PR differed from your expectations?

When I started, I didn’t realise you can earn a blank canvas to do a lot of different things. You have objectives and find the best ways to meet them, whether off-the- wall or traditional.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

You have to be adaptable; to take the initiative and just do it; and be able to measure the impact. Then you have to try to do it better again.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

We’re all selling stuff. You have to engage your target audience on the right playing fields, which a lot of the time means the Daily Express as well as Tumblr.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

Making Quidco a big mainstream success is a goal; and I’d like to design a line of business-casual tracksuit bottoms.

