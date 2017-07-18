PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Joel Zietcer, The Academy

Described as a natural-born leader with an amazing work ethic, Zietcer has helped secure major accounts for The Academy including Amazon and Marvel, and has run the WWE account for six years. Highlights include negotiating a non-paid partnership with Wayne Rooney and WWE, which boosted UK brand sentiment by 10 per cent.

What attracted you to PR?

Liz Matthews gave me my big break in PR and it captured me from the start. I found a job where I could write, be creative, strategic and have fun with like-minded colleagues. It seemed too good to be true – and it still does at times.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

You have to be a people person at heart. Whether you’re pitching to journalists, speaking with clients, negotiating with suppliers, managing teams or reporting to the board, it’s about dealing with people.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Still very important. Working across entertainment and technology with clients like WWE and Amazon, I’m speaking to consumers searching for the deeper story behind a brand that can’t always be told through social media or influencers. I don’t think of it as ‘old media’, I think of it as ‘trusted media’.

