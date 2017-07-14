Breakfast Briefing: The 5 stories to know on Friday, 7.14.2017

Beyonce is ruling social media once again after posting a picture of her regally named newborn twins. Plus: The GOP healthcare bill is hanging by a thread, and Jared Kushner wants the White House to push back harder on stories about Donald Trump Jr.

If you woke up Friday morning, checked Twitter, and wondered why Beyonce was trending numerous times, don’t worry, you didn’t miss another surprise album. The pop star posted the first picture of her month-old twins, regally named Sir Carter and Rumi, on Instagram. Here’s a social media stat that’ll make you green with envy: Queen Bey’s post received more than 1.7 million likes in just an hour.

What to keep tabs on as you start your weekend: The Senate Republicans’ healthcare bill is hanging by a thread, despite major changes made on Thursday, including wording that would allow insurers to offer bare-bones plans. The bill still lacks the votes to pass, according to several media reports.

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner is pushing the White House communications shop for a more vigorous defense of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer last summer. Press Secretary Sean Spicer and other aides are standing their ground, contending the matter would be better handled by outside counsel, according to Politico. Aides who crafted the response to the story last weekend may have also opened themselves up to scrutiny by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN.

Daily fantasy sports sites FanDuel and DraftKings, two ubiquitous names from the world of sports marketing from the past few years, are calling off their merger after the Federal Trade Commission said last month that it would move to halt the deal. The combined company would have controlled more than 90% of the daily fantasy sports market, according to Reuters.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles around the world due to two separate issues. The recall includes 770,000 SUVs with a wiring problem that could cause airbags to inadvertently open, and 565,000 vehicles with alternator issues, according to CNBC.