Five campaigns we liked in June: your winner revealed

The UK is clearly not entirely tired of voting for stuff - PRWeek UK picked its top PR and comms campaigns from June and hundreds voted for their favourite. Find out the winner below...

When the polls closed at noon today (Friday), a campaign featuring the diver Tom Daley had made a graceful splash-free entry into the water, while its rivals belly-flopped into ignominy.

This clever celebrity endorsement saw British Olympic diver Tom Daley take selfies mid-backflip using the new HTC U11 smartphone, to demonstrate its ‘squeezable selfie’ function and the fact it is waterproof to one metre.

The campaign produced some eye-catching images that showed off the capabilities of the device. Agency Hope&Glory produced the campaign for HTC - see the full video at the end of this story.

The video below shows Daley’s attempts to create the splashing selfie. Read about the other four campaigns here.

Click to see the winners from May, April and further back.