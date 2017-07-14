In brief: PA creates video content agency, Lidl's fashion hire, wins for Brazil and Smoking Gun

PA creates video content agency

The Press Association Group has launched branded video content agency Commotion. The new business will be led by MD Amanda Poole-Conner, who also leds the PA's broadcast PR agency TNR. Hires to the new business are creative director Simeon Berends, formerly head of digital solutions at ITV Productions, and animation director Andrew Morgan, previously of Weber Shandwick. TNR staff Craig Gunn and Rhian Harries are also listed on Commotion's website.

Alongside its main news agency business Press Association, PA Group also owns content agency Stick Content and TV-ready camera systems provider Globelynx, among others. The publisher Condé Nast also recently launched a content offering.

Smoking Gun wins Willerby

Static caravan manufacturer Willerby has handed a brief to Smoking Gun PR. The agency, which recently won the PR contract for Arriva Buses in the North West and Wales, will manage media relations, as well as supporting Willerby across stakeholder relations and digital strategy.

Lidl's fashion hire

London's Trace Publicity has been appointed by Lidl UK to support its new Esmara by Heidi Klum fashion campaign launching this year. Lidl recently parted ways with its consumer agency W.

Brazil wins light bike

Hummingbird Bike Company has appointed PR agency Brazil to develop and implement a full UK PR campaign for the launch of its new product – a 6.9kg carbon fibre folding bike it claims is the world's lightest folding bike.

Nobull hired for Fat Blaster

Buckinghamshire agency Nobull Comms has been appointed by Pharmacare Europe to launch Australian weight loss product Fat Blaster in the UK. Nobull has worked with Pharmacare since 2016 on products including Skin Doctors, Bioglan Supplements and cold and flu product Sambucol.

Health info win at Shed

Shed, the agency launched by a Ketchum leaver in 2015, has been appointed by the Private Healthcare Information Network, an independent, government-mandated organisation, to provide press office and content support. The network has begun publishing performance measures on private health providers to empower patients and GPs considering competing services.

Camron takes seat with new client

British online furniture brand Swoon Editions has appointed Camron PR on a retainer to develop a consumer campaign including press office, events, collaborations and supporting the ongoing product launches.