Grayling UK unveils public consultation and engagement practice Grayling Engage

Grayling UK has launched a new offer called Grayling Engage, described as a stakeholder relations and public consultation and engagement practice.

The practice is headed by Rikki Butler (above), recently promoted from associate director at the agency. Butler was previously community relations manager for the London 2012 Olympics.

Describing the new practice, she told PRWeek: "Grayling Engage is all about helping organisations understand who they need to talk to in order to make a change, or to do something in a way that’s most productive, both for the communities they’re operating in and also for the organisations and the projects that are going about that change."

Butler said consultation and engagement are areas that have been "growing in importance" recently.

The new practice mostly works with infrastructure and health organisations, she said. The NHS and property developer London & Quadrant are among the clients. "It’s a mix of new clients and existing clients," Butler stated.

She said the practice draws on people across Grayling UK, including around 20 individuals with community relations and stakeholder engagement relations expertise.





Grayling owner Huntsworth recently said the UK arm of the agency had returned to profitability since the start of the year.

Earlier this month Grayling announced it had appointed former Ketchum director Andrew Ferguson as creative director to continue its "ongoing evolution of the business".