PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2017: Seda Ambartsumian, Maitland

Specialising in private equity, Ambartsumian has carved out a strong reputation as a thoughtful adviser and prodigious winner of new business. She is equally at home working in French and Russian.

What attracted you to PR?

It is fundamentally a people’s business and I love people. I also like [the fact] that PR allows for more blue-sky thinking than banking, but has more structure than advertising.

What skills and attributes do modern comms professionals need?

Flexibility, so that you think on your feet and aren’t afraid to start over if an idea or plan doesn’t go as scheduled; and creativity, because the ability to come up with new solutions to age-old problems is constantly in demand.

How important is ‘old media’ to you and your job?

Very. Clients expect you to act as an information sponge, meaning all channels that may provide you with that extra kernel of knowledge or insight are equally important.

How do you see your career developing after 30?

Georges Clemenceau said: "Everything I know I learned after I was 30." I hope the same will be true for me, given I have a 95-year- old grandfather who still goes to work every day.

