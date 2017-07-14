'Tell us about Lord Bell': South African radio quizzes PRWeek on Bell Pottinger controversy

Added 4 hours ago by PRWeek UK staff , Be the first to comment

The Money Show on South African radio station 702 this week asked PRWeek news editor Sam Burne James for his take on the scandal unfolding in the country around UK agency Bell Pottinger.

News

Having had Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson and founder and former chair Lord Bell turn down requests for interviews, the show's presenter turned to PRWeek, which has spoken to both parties this week.

Listen to the full interview below:

Earlier this week, Bell attacked claims that the boss of his former agency was unaware what was happening in South Africa as "rubbish". 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now