'Tell us about Lord Bell': South African radio quizzes PRWeek on Bell Pottinger controversy

The Money Show on South African radio station 702 this week asked PRWeek news editor Sam Burne James for his take on the scandal unfolding in the country around UK agency Bell Pottinger.

Having had Bell Pottinger CEO James Henderson and founder and former chair Lord Bell turn down requests for interviews, the show's presenter turned to PRWeek, which has spoken to both parties this week.

Listen to the full interview below:

Earlier this week, Bell attacked claims that the boss of his former agency was unaware what was happening in South Africa as "rubbish".