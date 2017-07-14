Barefoot Wine picks MWWPR as AOR

The agency is working on communications and content for the company.

MODESTO, CA: Barefoot Wine & Bubbly has selected MWWPR as PR AOR for the U.S., following a competitive review.

The agency is supporting Barefoot with PR and content, according to a source familiar with the matter. Hunter PR was the incumbent on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

MWWPR has helped Barefoot to promote its new wines: the Moscato and Rosé spritzers, which joined Barefoot’s spritzer line that includes Summer Red and Crisp White.

MWWPR’s Los Angeles office is leading account work.

Gallo, founded in 1933 in Modesto, California, is the world’s largest family owned winery and the producer of wines and spirits featured in more than 90 countries. Its portfolio is comprised of more than 80 brands, Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, as well as box wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault, according to the company’s website.

Reps from MWW, Hunter PR, and Barefoot parent E. & J. Gallo Winery declined to comment.