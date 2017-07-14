Barefoot Wine picks MWWPR as AOR

Added 7 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The agency is working on communications and content for the company.

News

MODESTO, CA: Barefoot Wine & Bubbly has selected MWWPR as PR AOR for the U.S., following a competitive review.

The agency is supporting Barefoot with PR and content, according to a source familiar with the matter. Hunter PR was the incumbent on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

MWWPR has helped Barefoot to promote its new wines: the Moscato and Rosé spritzers, which joined Barefoot’s spritzer line that includes Summer Red and Crisp White.

MWWPR’s Los Angeles office is leading account work.

Gallo, founded in 1933 in Modesto, California, is the world’s largest family owned winery and the producer of wines and spirits featured in more than 90 countries. Its portfolio is comprised of more than 80 brands, Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, as well as box wines The Naked Grape and Vin Vault, according to the company’s website.

Reps from MWW, Hunter PR, and Barefoot parent E. & J. Gallo Winery declined to comment.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now