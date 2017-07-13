Gabriel Araujo named Ketchum's first international roving creative director

Araujo is taking on the new position alongside his role as executive creative director at Brazil's Little George.

NEW YORK: Ketchum has named Gabriel Araujo, creative director at its Brazilian agency Little George, as the firm’s first roving creative in the position of international executive creative director.

Araujo has served as VP and executive creative director at Little George for more than one year, a role he will retain along with the new position. He will also work with creative teams globally and senior leadership on both the client and new business fronts.

Araujo will report to Karen Strauss, partner and chief strategy and creativity officer, for his new role and continue to report to Valeria Perito, partner and CEO of Ketchum Brazil, for his Little George role.

Araujo has worked at Ketchum for more than four years. Prior to his position at Little George, he was VP of creative and digital at Ketchum in São Paulo, Araujo has also worked in creative at events firm Bossa Nossa and at agencies OneWG, Dim&Canzian, and Ogilvy & Mather. He began his career as a copywriter at Young & Rubicam.