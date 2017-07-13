Hudson Cutler execs unveil sister agency EthicOne

Added 6 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The new firm wants to help clients turn ethics into a business advantage.

(L-R) David Herrick and Robert Dowling
(L-R) David Herrick and Robert Dowling

NEW YORK: The executives of Hudson Cutler & Co. have rolled out a sister agency called EthicOne, aimed at helping companies turn ethics into a strategic business advantage.

Based in New York, Hudson Cutler principal David Herrick will be managing principal of the new firm, and Hudson Cutler CEO Robert Dowling will serve as principal. EthicOne will have four principals, and will draw from the team at Hudson Cutler, which was launched by Dowling in late 2015.

The new firm will provide strategy, branding, and communications services to help companies engage employees, customers, regulators, and investors. The Ethisphere Institute, which bills itself as "the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices," is its sole brand communications partner.

"With the impact of social media, the increase in transparency into organizational practices, and the speed at which ethical missteps can consume an organization and a brand, the whole issue of culture and ethics has taken on an immediacy in the c-suite that is unprecedented," said Herrick. "We saw this as a big unmet need in the comms industry and want to work with Ethisphere to help solve this problem."

EthicOne will also work with companies that are interested in understanding the best practices, standards, and behaviors of the world’s most ethical companies and build communications departments and functions that act in kind, Dowling added. The firm will also provide clients with competitive ethics benchmarking studies for the comms function.

The firm is working with U.S. Bank, which was the largest American financial institution to make the World’s Most Ethical Company list.

