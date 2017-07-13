Twitter highlights inspiring and aspiring female leaders and creatives

The film is part of Twitter's #SheInspiresMe initiative, which aims to lift and empower female voices.

"I heard a woman becomes herself the first time she speaks without permission."

That’s the first line from an original poem slam poet Denice Frohman wrote for a video Twitter has created as part of its #SheInspiresMe initiative, which aims to lift and empower female voices.

We recently gathered a group of amazing women from around the world. Poet @denicefrohman took the mic. Here’s what happened. #SheInspiresMe pic.twitter.com/dvKBbUGr91 — Twitter (@Twitter) July 13, 2017

In the film, Frohman reads her poem over images and videos of female leaders and creatives from around the world. The video features stars such as Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari; former Under Secretary of State Charlotte Beers; Sinmisola Hughes-Obisesan, the first female creative director for Insight Publicis, Nigeria; Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer at WWE; and Twitter employees.

In a blog post about the video, Twitter CMO Leslie Berland explained that it was created at a recent event held by the social network that brought together a group of "inspiring and aspiring" female leaders and creatives from around the world to celebrate their collective impact.

"The gathering resulted in a unique collaboration that highlights an exquisite mix of innovators, storytellers, students, artists, actors, and activists," wrote Berland. "Poet Denice Frohman crafted an original work that she recited at the event which encapsulates the spirit of the experience."

The video was created by Twitter’s Brand and Creative Studio.