How 5 brands are having a frank-tastic time with Snapchat's dancing hotdog

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

Does your brand have dancing processed meat baked into its social media strategy?

Blog

Snapchat’s AR filter of a cute breakdancing hotdog has taken the internet by storm, and brands are getting in on the frankfurter fun.

The silly sausage is showing up everywhere, and obvious brands such as Oscar Mayer, and not-so-predictable ones, such as Archie Comics, are having a frank-tastic time with the meme.

Here’s how five brands grooved with the happy frank on Twitter…

Oscar Mayer

Denny's


Texas Motor Speedway

Archie Comics

Looney Tunes

