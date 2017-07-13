How 5 brands are having a frank-tastic time with Snapchat's dancing hotdog

Snapchat’s AR filter of a cute breakdancing hotdog has taken the internet by storm, and brands are getting in on the frankfurter fun.
The silly sausage is showing up everywhere, and obvious brands such as Oscar Mayer, and not-so-predictable ones, such as Archie Comics, are having a frank-tastic time with the meme.
Does your brand have dancing processed meat baked into its social media strategy? According to the latest internet craze, maybe it should.
Here’s how five brands grooved with the happy frank on Twitter…
Oscar Mayer
This little guy is having a frank-tastic time on the Wienermobile Pedal Car! #fortheloveofhotdogs pic.twitter.com/1cW6c7qLLx— WIENERMOBILE (@Wienermobile) July 11, 2017
Denny's
no matter how many times you send us this we will NOT cook & serve you the dancing hotdog, we will not end its dancing life pic.twitter.com/Sgbw2i68Ip— Denny's (@DennysDiner) July 10, 2017
Texas Motor Speedway
Name a more iconic duo than @KevinHarvick bobblehead and Mr. Hotdog. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/g7K81jqRm0— Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) July 11, 2017
Archie Comics
Jughead and his good pal Hot Dog. pic.twitter.com/Rjfy42beJx— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 10, 2017
Looney Tunes
Hey @Snapchat! We love the Dancing Hot Dog, but what about his cookout compadre? pic.twitter.com/RZheNe1B8d— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) July 12, 2017