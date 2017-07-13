How 5 brands are having a frank-tastic time with Snapchat's dancing hotdog

Does your brand have dancing processed meat baked into its social media strategy?

Snapchat’s AR filter of a cute breakdancing hotdog has taken the internet by storm, and brands are getting in on the frankfurter fun.

The silly sausage is showing up everywhere, and obvious brands such as Oscar Mayer, and not-so-predictable ones, such as Archie Comics, are having a frank-tastic time with the meme.

Here’s how five brands grooved with the happy frank on Twitter…

Oscar Mayer

This little guy is having a frank-tastic time on the Wienermobile Pedal Car! #fortheloveofhotdogs pic.twitter.com/1cW6c7qLLx — WIENERMOBILE (@Wienermobile) July 11, 2017

Denny's



no matter how many times you send us this we will NOT cook & serve you the dancing hotdog, we will not end its dancing life pic.twitter.com/Sgbw2i68Ip — Denny's (@DennysDiner) July 10, 2017



Texas Motor Speedway

Name a more iconic duo than @KevinHarvick bobblehead and Mr. Hotdog. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/g7K81jqRm0 — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) July 11, 2017

Archie Comics

Jughead and his good pal Hot Dog. pic.twitter.com/Rjfy42beJx — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 10, 2017

Looney Tunes