Breakfast Briefing, 7.13.2017: Conway's INXS strategy backfires

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared to take some cues from the band INXS’ 1987 video for the song "Mediate" for her Wednesday night Hannity appearance, holding up signs on-air with the words "CONCLUSION?," "COLLUSION," "ILLUSION," and "DELUSION" to apparently make the point that she thinks the latest turns in the RussiaGate story are bunk. And thus started the memes.

This just happened on Hannity..... pic.twitter.com/nOYn7Th2aL — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 13, 2017

New this morning: Burson-Marsteller has a new CEO in the U.K. Stephen Day has replaced Amanda Pierce as the WPP firm’s top executive in the market. MullenLowe Group has acquired U.K.-based firm Salt, with plans to "smash together" creative and communications, according to MullenLowe’s global CEO.

The two big politics stories to watch today: President Donald Trump is in Paris as the guest of honor at national Bastille Day celebrations, though the trip is likely to be overshadowed by questions about Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Closer to home, Senate Republicans are taking another crack at an Affordable Care Act repeal-and-replace bill, but the proposed legislation and its steep Medicaid cuts face an uphill battle winning over skeptical Senators, according to NBC News.

Stunt or the start of a campaign? Kid Rock has launched a website touting a potential run for the Senate from his home state of Michigan. The rap-rock era star said on Twitter that he’s seriously considering it, but the early evidence shows otherwise: the portal is hosted by his record label, and Rock (real name Robert Ritchie) hasn’t filed any paperwork, according to Vox.