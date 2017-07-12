Five things to know about Rob Goldstone

He's brushed shoulders with the entertainment elite, and helped arrange a fateful meeting that may capsize the Trump Administration.

Rob Goldstone entered the spotlight after The New York Times reported he helped broker a meeting in which Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya offered to give the Trump campaign evidence of wrongdoing on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Where he got his start

Goldstone was raised in Whitefield, England, and was later a journalist in Manchester, working at the Radcliffe Times, according to the Manchester Evening News. He worked for daily newspapers and radio stations in London during his 20s, according to his bio on the website for Oui 2 Entertainment, a company he cofounded.

In 1985, Goldstone went to Ethiopia with Bob Geldof to cover the Live Aid relief tour for The Band Aid Relief Fund. A year later, he moved to Sydney to support Michael Jackson on an Australian concert tour.

Goldstone was known for the "larger-than-life, off-kilter, and irreverent personality he projected on the job," per Billboard.

HMV Group hired Goldstone to oversee international marketing. He relocated to the U.S. as head of international marketing in 1992 and retained that position until 1998.

Eventually, he cofounded Oui 2 Entertainment in 1997

Oui 2 bills itself as a "boutique entertainment company," with services that include PR. Notable past and present clients include The Russian Tea Room, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, and Emin Agalarov.

Agalarov is the son of a Russian real estate magnate with connections to the Kremlin that requested Goldstone broker the Trump-Russia meeting.

David Wilson, director and cofounder of Oui 2 Entertainment, referred PRWeek inquiries to Bob Gage, a partner at law firm Gage Spencer & Fleming. Gage is a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Goldstone runs an active and highly entertaining Facebook account

Goldstone’s robust account on the social media platform chronicles his travels across the world, his haircuts, his odds and ends in memorabilia, and, of course, his past interactions with Trump.

And one final thing:

Goldstone once wrote a whole op-ed for The New York Times about traveling as an overweight person (per the Daily Beast).

"At 285 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches, I may not be the tallest, but I am almost always one of the biggest passengers on a plane. That’s ‘one of’: as anyone with even the most tangential relationship with news headlines over the last several years knows, Americans are getting fatter and fatter. And as the well-proportioned gird themselves for the hassles of holiday travel, plus-size travelers like me prepare for a plus-sized ordeal."