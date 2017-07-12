Spinning wheels and slow streams: How 7 tech brands protested Net Neutrality changes

The current Net Neutrality rules are under threat from the FCC, and that's not OK with most of Silicon Valley. Here's how seven tech blue chips are trying to get the public on their side of the issue.

Internet companies banded together on Wednesday to try to save the current Net Neutrality rules, which secured equal access to the Internet for all consumers and businesses in 2015 but could be reversed under the Trump administration.

The digital protests, part of the Battle for the Net project by Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, and Free Press Action Fund, urged the public to contact Congress about the FCC rules. Many brands kept it simple, sending a tweet or adding a banner to their websites, or using the official image of the protests: the buffering wheel. Some, such as Reddit, simulated what the internet could look like if Net Neutrality rules are overturned - hint: slow - while others, like Mozilla, read nine hours of public comments on Net Neutrality to soothing music.

