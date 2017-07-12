Spinning wheels and slow streams: How 7 tech brands protested Net Neutrality changes

Internet companies banded together on Wednesday to try to save the current Net Neutrality rules, which secured equal access to the Internet for all consumers and businesses in 2015 but could be reversed under the Trump administration.
The digital protests, part of the Battle for the Net project by Fight for the Future, Demand Progress, and Free Press Action Fund, urged the public to contact Congress about the FCC rules. Many brands kept it simple, sending a tweet or adding a banner to their websites, or using the official image of the protests: the buffering wheel. Some, such as Reddit, simulated what the internet could look like if Net Neutrality rules are overturned - hint: slow - while others, like Mozilla, read nine hours of public comments on Net Neutrality to soothing music.
Mozilla
Reddit r/technology subreddit right now… #NetNeutrality #NetNeutralityDay pic.twitter.com/oo8dVcP8yQ— Matt Navarra ?? (@MattNavarra) July 12, 2017
Netflix
This GIF will buffer until #NetNeutrality is safe. @NarcosNetflix pic.twitter.com/PYShuVFuYI— Netflix US (@netflix) July 12, 2017
Vimeo
Why we need net neutrality from Vimeo Staff on Vimeo.
PornHub
Even Pornhub is in, are you?
Yelp
Loving the @yelp logo today. #netneutrality pic.twitter.com/vFAfaNkIA9— Kara Wiltrout (@karainstem) July 12, 2017
OKCupid
.@okcupid is showing all users this awesome #NetNeutrality message in their app and on desktop! pic.twitter.com/VwsdBlmWDl— Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) July 12, 2017