Geometry Global wins Coleman in Japan

Added 34 hours ago by Faaez Samadi, Campaign Asia-Pacific , Be the first to comment

Agency appointed to lead brand strategy for outdoor equipment maker.

News
Coleman's annual festival in Japan (source: Twitter)
Coleman's annual festival in Japan (source: Twitter)

Camping and outdoors brand Coleman has hired Geometry Global as its brand agency of record in Japan.

Geometry Japan will be responsible for brand strategy, communications, and building a multichannel relationship with Coleman consumers.

The outdoor company is seeking to enhance its presence, grow the brand, and broaden Japan’s camping market.

"Coleman in Japan has played an important role in making camping a joyful experience, and we believe that its growth will enrich the life of Japanese campers," said Ichiro Ota, CEO of Geometry Global Japan.

Yutaka Nakazato, president of Coleman Japan, said the agency will help the brand "create fresh dialogue" with Japanese campers.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now