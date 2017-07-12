Geometry Global wins Coleman in Japan

Camping and outdoors brand Coleman has hired Geometry Global as its brand agency of record in Japan.

Geometry Japan will be responsible for brand strategy, communications, and building a multichannel relationship with Coleman consumers.

The outdoor company is seeking to enhance its presence, grow the brand, and broaden Japan’s camping market.

"Coleman in Japan has played an important role in making camping a joyful experience, and we believe that its growth will enrich the life of Japanese campers," said Ichiro Ota, CEO of Geometry Global Japan.

Yutaka Nakazato, president of Coleman Japan, said the agency will help the brand "create fresh dialogue" with Japanese campers.

This story first appeared on campaignasia.com.