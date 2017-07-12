SodaStream hires Game of Thrones' Hodor in latest chapter of crusade against plastic bottles

SodaStream has followed its controversial, Game of Thrones-riffing campaign "Shame or glory" with a spot that depicts present-day humans as a primitive species with an irrational addiction to drinking water from plastic bottles.

The Homoschlepiens is set in the futurisitic "Museum of Unnatural History" and features Mayim Bialik, star of The Big Bang Theory and real-life neuroscientist, as an anthropologist giving a talk to the group of children.

In a flashback, Bialik’s character has an encounter with a plastic-bottle-loving homoschlepien played by Kristian Nairn, best known for portraying Hodor in Game of Thrones.

The concept for the film was created in-house by SodaStream, led by creative director Alon Zeifert. The film was written by Shuki Ben Naim and directed by Oded Binnun. It will run online on social media and SodaStream's microsites.

Nairn follows in the footsteps of fellow Thrones actors Thor Bjornsson and Hannah Waddingham, who both reprised their characters of The Mountain and Septa Unella in the previous ad.

That film, which depicted the use of plastic bottles as something to be ashamed of, had led to a dispute between SodaStream and the bottled water industry, with the International Bottled Water Association sending a cease and desist letter to the brand over the ad.

U.K. body the Natural Hydration Council was then among those who complained to the ASA about the content of the ad. But the ad watchdog’s investigation led to a partial vindication for SodaStream: the ad was banned, but only for its use of the f-word.

Daniel Birnbaum, chief executive of SodaStream, said, "Our new video, The Homoschlepiens, shows how primitive it is to hydrate with single-use plastic bottles that pollute our Earth."

"It's easy and economical to enjoy water and delicious sparkling drinks made from tap water at home and without having to pollute the planet," he added. "Using disposable plastic bottles is a prehistoric habit that belongs to the past; it’s high time for the world to evolve and create a better future for our children."

Coca-Cola European Partners, the company that sells Coca-Cola products in the U.K. and other countries, said this week that it will aim to use 50% recycled plastic in its bottles by 2020 – double the current figure of 25%.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.