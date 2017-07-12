So, you want my job? Head of Media & Campaigns at London Ambulance Service

PRWeek takes a sidelong look at recruitment in public sector comms. Do you fancy Anna Macarthur's job as head of media & campaigns at London Ambulance Service?

Name:

Anna Macarthur





Job:

Head of media & campaigns





Starting salary/salary band for the job?

I'm on £48k but get additional payments for being on call and inner London weighting (and a temporary acting up allowance).





What qualifications do you need?

I have a degree in journalism from City University.





What level of experience do you need?

A mix of both PR / comms and journalism is ideal.





Is previous experience in a public sector comms role necessary/useful?

Not essential although I did a stint in council comms before joining the NHS.





What are the main day-to-day challenges?

Managing a 24-hour press office for an organisation often in the media spotlight with a small team without killing them. In practice that means getting people out of bed at 2am to go to the office or the scene of an incident to help manage live multi agency press briefings and then getting back into business as usual as soon as possible so proactive media and campaigns don't slip while continuing to manage heightened interest in your service.





What is the best part of the job?

The heroes in green I work for. Easiest PR job in the world getting them on telly and in newspapers. I mean they save lives and do it with humility and modesty in the most caring and compassionate way possible. I am a massive fan of their work.





What is the most unusual fact you know as a result of this job?

A heart attack is not the same thing as a cardiac arrest. Who knew?





If you get an interview, do say?

Good comms can keep staff happy and engaged, encourage commissioners to give you money, attract the best people to work for you and help reduce 999 calls from people who don't really need ambulances.





If you get an interview, don’t say?

I have a life so you will never be able to get hold of me at weekends.





If you’re good at this job you might also be well-suited to?