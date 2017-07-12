In brief: Beattie merges in Canada, Sky journalist joins Pagefield, Raymond James hires H+K

Beattie merges in Canada

The UK's Beattie Group has merged with Canadian agency Tartan Group. The combined entity, Beattie Tartan, has a team of 12 and offices in Toronto, Calgary, Victoria and Vancouver. Tartan clients include a number in tourism and leisure such as Destination Canada, Jordan Tourism Board, Victoria International Marina and the BC Ale Trail. Beattie first announced its intention to move into Canada last year, and has since promised to expand in the US, with the firm's MD bemoaning "sabotage" of the UK economy by the country's politicians.

Sky journalist joins Pagefield

Pagefield has taken on Sky News' head of interviews Giles Winn as an associate partner. Winn was previously editor of Sky's Sunday morning flagship show Murnaghan, and previously worked at Channel 5. Murnaghan's eponymous presenter Dermot Murnaghan said: "It's an old phrase, but couldn't be more apt in this case – our loss is Pagefield's gain."

Raymond James hires H+K

New York-listed financial services firm Raymond James has selected Hill+Knowlton Strategies on a 12-month Europe-wide contract, which began in Q2. The aim will be to raise the profile of the firm's brand and equity research and wealth management propositions across the continent.

Creative lead joins The PC Agency

The PC Agency, launched last year and one of PRWeek's Seven New Agencies to Watch in 2017, has appointed Tilly Gray as creative director. She was previously an account director at Quintessentially & Co.

...and another joins We Are Social

We Are Social has also hired a creative director; Alison Bracegirdle, who formerly held the same role at Havas Helia, and has worked on a number of global Dove campaigns.

Jones joins Mothers' Union

Christian family support charity Mothers' Union has appointed experienced charity comms professional Sophia Jones as senior comms manager. Jones was previously part of the International Rescue Committee's regional team in East Africa, based in Nairobi. Prior to this she had worked for charities including World Vision, Tearfund and Christian Aid.

Munch wins property app

The Urban Collective, an app-based start-up seeking to revolutionise the rental market for tenants, has appointed the new consumer agency Munch to handle its UK launch. The London agency was founded last year by Disney and Golin alumnus Lizzie Earl.

Care win for Triangle

Manchester-based Triangle PR has been appointed by care provider Minster Care Group to deliver a PR campaign to promote its portfolio of 60 residential and nursing homes across the UK.