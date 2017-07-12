Public sector comms professionals to converge on Leeds for Academy event

Added 42 hours ago by Ian Griggs , Be the first to comment

Government Communications chief Alex Aiken and the CIPR's president elect, Sarah Hall, are confirmed speakers at this year's Public Sector Communications Academy.

News
Cloth Hall Court, in Leeds where public sector comms professionals will converge in the Autumn
The two-day event, held at Cloth Hall Court in Leeds on the 18 and 19 of October, is run by LGComms in partnership with the Government Communications Service.

The event has previously proved a Mecca for public sector comms professionals from across Whitehall, town halls, NHS and the emergency services.

In a change to previous years, organisers said this year’s Academy will comprise workshops and plenaries, run concurrently, to enable delegates to build their own agenda based on their interests.

Delegates will have access to the latest research on behavioural science and technological change at the event, which is themed "fit for the future".

In addition to Aiken and Hall, other confirmed speakers include Sarah Pinch, managing director of Pinch Point Communications and Poli Stuart-Lacey, director of communications at HMRC.

