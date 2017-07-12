Freelance creative tries to shake up the gig economy with 'rate your role' website

Added 42 hours ago by Brittaney Kiefer , Be the first to comment

Casey Bird, the president of women's mentorship organisation SheSays, is trying to improve the relationship between agencies and freelancers with a new reviews platform.

News

The Freelance Circle launches today and allows freelancers to anonymously review their experiences at agencies.

Each agency will get a rating based on five stars that is measured by factors such as agency culture, clear briefings and on-time payments.

Freelancers will also be able to share behind-the-scenes feedback that will not be posted publicly but rather shared directly with agencies.

People who work as freelancers make up 40 per cent of the media and workforce, according to the 2016 Labour Force Survey by the Office of National Statistics. But Bird, who works as a freelance advertising creative, says standards are slipping in the gig economy. 

"If a quarter or even half of your workforce are freelance, surely it pays to know what they’re thinking," she said. "By making sure agencies are on top of their game, they will be able to attract better freelancers and get better output. It’s simple business logic." 

Version two of the website, set to launch in early 2018, will allow agencies to review freelancers based on skillsets, day rates, professionalism and adherence to deadlines.

Bird also hopes to roll out a job board for freelancers on the site.

This article originally appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign

