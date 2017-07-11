MillerCoors comms head Pete Marino takes reins of craft business development arm

CHICAGO: MillerCoors chief communications and public affairs officer Pete Marino is taking on the additional role of president of Tenth and Blake, the brewer’s craft and import business development arm.

Scott Whitley, who was in the role for three years, will retire on September 30; Marino is stepping into the position on September 1.

Marino will continue to report to MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley. Although Marino will continue to serve as comms head and government affairs leader, Julie Kubasa, director of internal comms, has been promoted to senior director of communications to support him. The company has also upped comms manager Jody Moore to senior manager of internal communications.

Tenth and Blake has also created the role of VP of sales and marketing, which will be filled by Paul Verdu, effective July 31.

Tenth and Blake is looking to grow its craft brands, which include the AC Golden Brewing Company in Golden, Colorado; Hop Valley Brewing in Eugene, Oregon; Revolver Brewing in Granbury, Texas; Saint Archer Brewing Company in San Diego, California; and the Terrapin Beer Company in Athens, Georgia. The group is also home to George Killian’s Irish Red, Grolsch, and import brewers such as Birra Peroni in Rome and Pilsner Urquell in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Within the Tenth and Blake organization, not including the craft companies, Marino will oversee 100 staffers.

"It is a great opportunity for me to get more commercial experience and see if we can continue to grow and scale these brands," he said. "We are looking forward to continue to demonstrating the great brand qualities and the great taste of these brands. It is a challenge I am looking forward to."

Marino joined MillerCoors in 2012 as VP of communications. He was promoted to chief communications and public affairs officer in 2014. Previously, Marino was president of Olson PR and founder and president of Dig Communications, which Olson acquired in 2010.