MillerCoors comms head Pete Marino takes reins of craft business development arm

Added 18 minutes ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

Pete Marino will become president of Tenth and Blake, effective September 1.

News
Pete Marino
Pete Marino

CHICAGO: MillerCoors chief communications and public affairs officer Pete Marino is taking on the additional role of president of Tenth and Blake, the brewer’s craft and import business development arm.

Scott Whitley, who was in the role for three years, will retire on September 30; Marino is stepping into the position on September 1.

Marino will continue to report to MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley. Although Marino will continue to serve as comms head and government affairs leader, Julie Kubasa, director of internal comms, has been promoted to senior director of communications to support him. The company has also upped comms manager Jody Moore to senior manager of internal communications.

Tenth and Blake has also created the role of VP of sales and marketing, which will be filled by Paul Verdu, effective July 31.

Tenth and Blake is looking to grow its craft brands, which include the AC Golden Brewing Company in Golden, Colorado; Hop Valley Brewing in Eugene, Oregon; Revolver Brewing in Granbury, Texas; Saint Archer Brewing Company in San Diego, California; and the Terrapin Beer Company in Athens, Georgia. The group is also home to George Killian’s Irish Red, Grolsch, and import brewers such as Birra Peroni in Rome and Pilsner Urquell in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Within the Tenth and Blake organization, not including the craft companies, Marino will oversee 100 staffers.

"It is a great opportunity for me to get more commercial experience and see if we can continue to grow and scale these brands," he said. "We are looking forward to continue to demonstrating the great brand qualities and the great taste of these brands. It is a challenge I am looking forward to."

Marino joined MillerCoors in 2012 as VP of communications. He was promoted to chief communications and public affairs officer in 2014. Previously, Marino was president of Olson PR and founder and president of Dig Communications, which Olson acquired in 2010.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now