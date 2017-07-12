Case study: £20 St David's Day campaign reached 90,000 people

The princely sum of £20 was spent by the Welsh Assembly on the promotional cost for a St David's Day campaign that reached nearly 90,000 people in March.

A key image in the 'Wales in your Words' campaign
The money was used to pay for adverts on Facebook to support a bilingual, multi-platform, celebration of national pride in Wales and the importance of the Welsh Assembly.

Dubbed the 'Wales in your Words' campaign, the idea was to focus the attention on to the people of Wales.

Contributions were collected from visitors to the Welsh Assembly as well as from visits to people in their communities.

To ensure the campaign was representative of modern Wales, words in Welsh, English, Gujarati, Arabic, Greek, Hebrew, Chinese and Punjabi were collected.

More than 160 words describing Wales were used to create the Welsh flag.

The text artwork was displayed as a poster in the Senedd, the home of the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff, as well as on postcards given away to visitors there, and on social media channels.

In addition, a campaign video featuring people describing what Wales means to them was promoted on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Many of the words used in the campaign were inspired by the Welsh climate, with "cold", "grey", "rainy" and "wet" all making an appearance.

But two of the most popular words were variations of "beautiful" and "pride", and the Welsh landscape was evoked with words such as "spectacular", "scenic", "mountains" and "green".

Other words used to describe Wales included "culture", "history", "language", "legends", "rugby" and "music".

But the success of the Welsh football team making it to the semi-final of last year's European championships in Portugal didn't appear to register, with football not among the words submitted.

"Home" and its Welsh variants was the most common word submitted, and there were numerous related words summing up a sense of home and belonging: "community"; "hiraeth", "together", "welcome", "etifeddiaeth", "united", "love", "solidarity", and "roots".

The most unusual word submitted was "ansbaradigaethus", which means something is so good you can’t explain it.

The campaign was promoted throughout the Welsh Assembly's comms channels – ranging from press releases and social media to printed material and events.

A blog posted on the Welsh Assembly's website was read by more than 300 people in 24 hours. During this time, almost 20,000 people watched videos made to promote the campaign – part of the 88,000 people reached online.

Claire Scantlebury, senior digital media manager at the Welsh Assembly, told PRWeek: "The whole ethos behind the Wales in Your Words campaign was to put the focus on the people that the Assembly represents rather than on the institution itself.

"The entire campaign, from concept to delivery was carried out by our in-house team."

She added: "Our approach to campaigns is to deliver a unified message but in a way that is tailored to make the most out of each platform that we want to use, this means that however our audience chooses to consume our content, they get a consistent brand experience regardless of whether it's online or offline."

Hot Right Now