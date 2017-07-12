Suffolk uses case studies in campaign to recruit school governors from diverse backgrounds

Case studies of school governors representing a diverse mix of ages, genders and ethnicities, have been used as part of a new campaign to address a shortage of governors at schools across Suffolk.

The Govern Suffolk Schools campaign, recently launched by Suffolk County Council, aims to fill some 450 vacancies across the county.

A core message of the campaign is to appeal to people to apply their professional skills in their local schools.

Four school governors are being used in a case study-led campaign, with a "Put your skills into Suffolk schools" slogan.

Short videos have been made featuring the individuals, and the clips are being promoted on YouTube.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council told PRWeek: "The Govern Suffolk Campaign aims to proactively address the vacancies that exist within School Governing bodies and actively encourage people to put their skills into Suffolk schools.

"Since the campaign launched, we have had a high level of exposure through radio coverage, newspaper and online articles and via social media."

They added: "As a result we’ve received a high level of interest so far, with the application form on our website being downloaded by over 100 people within the first three weeks of the campaign.

"A video posted to our Facebook page at the launch of the campaign has so far received over 13,000 views. We are also planning a number of targeted social media posts as the campaign continues over the summer and at the commencement of the new school year."

Emma Oddie, 39, a school governor from Sudbury and one of those chosen to feature in the campaign, said: "I became a governor because I wanted to give something back to my community. I am able to use my strategic thinking and previous experience working in education and business to make a difference to my local school which is really rewarding."

Other governors profiled in the campaign include: Keith Monaghan, a retired businessman; Phanuel Mutumburi, business and operations director at Ipswich & Suffolk Council for Racial Equality; and Michelle Kirk, director, East of England LGA Employers' Service.

Councillor Gordon Jones, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: "The Govern Suffolk Schools campaign is really important with school governors playing such a vital role in our education system. They provide strategic leadership and accountability and ensure the school is as good as it can be. We need more Suffolk residents to put their skills into our schools to continue driving up standards."

He added: "Becoming a school governor is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a team that can positively influence children’s lives. I was a school governor myself for many years and found the experience to be incredibly rewarding."