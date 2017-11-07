Breakfast Briefing, 7.11.2017: Another Russia bombshell; Next 15 buys Velocity

Another bombshell Russia story means another cloud hanging over the Trump White House, and the Republican legislative agenda. Meanwhile, Next Fifteen has added another agency to its stable.

Tuesday morning’s big story: Before he met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer last summer, Donald Trump Jr. was told via email that the damaging information about Hillary Clinton he was promised was part of a Russian government program to damage her campaign and help his father’s, according to a Monday night bombshell report in The New York Times. The White House is downplaying the report, which critics say demonstrates collusion between Russia and Trump associates and throws cold water on earlier explanations for the meeting.

Some choice cuts from around the web, where the story is leading virtually every news website. Los Angeles Times: Shifting explanations continue to dog Trump’s family and associates; The Hill: New Russia story casts another cloud over the Republican legislative agenda; BuzzFeed: Why Trump’s base is willing to go to the mattresses for Donald Trump Jr.

Somewhere near the center of the story is colorful British tabloid writer turned publicist Rob Goldstone, who set up the meeting between Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. He’s made several trips to Russia and Azerbaijan since 2013, according to The Guardian, and has represented B.B. King, Michael Jackson, and Richard Branson, according to The Telegraph.

New this morning: a significant agency acquisition from across the pond. Next Fifteen has acquired Velocity Partners, a U.K.-based digital agency for $7.6 million. Velocity’s clients include Sprint, Xerox, and Informatica, and 70% of its revenue comes from the U.S. despite its U.K. base, according to PRWeek U.K.

