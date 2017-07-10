Upstart 'drinkable soup' brand Zupa Noma looks to raise profile with agency hire

Zupa Noma, which is owned by Sonoma Brands, has hired Jennifer Bett Communications.

NEW YORK: Jennifer Bett Communications has been named AOR for Zupa Noma, a brand that describes itself as a "ready to sip soup."

"It’s about starting and sparking the movement," said JBC partner Melissa Duren Conner, who will lead account work with senior director Ilana Rubin.

The firm will handle media outreach and shape the narrative for the drinkable soup category, Duren Conner said, adding that the brand introduced new packaging as well as "an amplified new formula" last week. Zupa Noma is also planning to release seasonal flavors.

"Everyone juices, right?" Duren Conner said. "But when we think about healthy ways to eat during the day on-the-go, you want to get the biggest benefits out of what you’re putting into your body. What Zupa wants you to do is swap out juicing for souping."

Zupa is owned by startup incubator and venture fund Sonoma Brands. The account budget and other financial information was not disclosed.

Jennifer Berliner, VP of marketing at Zupa and a veteran of PepsiCo, said it hired JBC based on its experience building lifestyle brands using a direct-to-consumer model. Zupa is carried in retailers such as Whole Foods and Fairway, but it has yet to find a nationwide distributor.

"Direct-to-consumer [on our website] has picked up speed, becoming an even more important part of the channel mix," Berliner explained. "Consumers all over the country are looking for the product faster than we meet their demand in terms of physical in-store retail distribution."

Another priority is consumer education about "drinkable soup," which includes addressing pain points for juicers such as blood-sugar crashes and "hangriness," and showing how and when the product fits into their lives.

"Using familiar touch points or experiences that have almost become pain points as the juice consumer becomes more educated and more savvy has been an easy way for us to dimensionalize things for people," said Berliner.

