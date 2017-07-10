EBay's Claire Dixon exits for chief comms officer gig at VMware

PALO ALTO, CA: VMware, a company that specializes in infrastructure technology and hybrid cloud services, has named Claire Dixon as SVP and chief communications officer, effective immediately.

She is leading VMware’s global communications team, including PR, industry analyst relations, stakeholder engagement, and thought leadership campaigns, the company said Monday in a statement.

"I am excited and humbled to have been entrusted to lead the impressive communications team at VMware at such a key moment in this wonderful company's journey," Dixon said a post on LinkedIn. "Lots of great people to get to know, a myriad of new things to learn, and a future to write."

Late last year, Oliver Roll left his position as VMware’s chief communications officer to join Cisco as SVP and chief communications officer.

Palo Alto, California-based VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners globally. It reported $7.1 billion in 2016 revenue.

Dixon was most recently VP of global communications at eBay, where she led worldwide external communications, including media relations, executive communications and thought leadership, consumer PR, and corporate content, digital, and social channels.

She helped the company fight a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Carl Icahn and led global communications in response to a 2014 cyberattack, when eBay urged 145 million users to change their passwords. Dixon also managed communications for the spinoff of PayPal from eBay, as well as eBay’s Global Impact, which includes corporate responsibility, eBay for Charity, and the eBay Foundation.

Dixon previously led U.K. and later European communications for the consumer products division of GlaxoSmithKline and held comms roles at Unilever and Weber Shandwick.

Dixon was not immediately available for comment.