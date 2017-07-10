Shazam hires Viacom's Rodriguez for global marketing

Added 2 hours ago , Be the first to comment

Shazam, the music-finding service, has appointed Viacom branded content marketing chief Alexis Rodriguez as its new head of global marketing solutions.

News

Reporting to chief revenue officer Greg Glenday, Rodriguez is tasked with overseeing the integrated marketing partner marketing and creative services team based in the U.S., with a dotted-line oversight to the company’s international marketing team.

Based in New York, she is also responsible for developing long-term strategy for marketing around Shazam tentpole calendar events, such as the Grammy awards, the Brits, and the Super Bowl.

She has joined Shazam after 11 years at Viacom, where she was most recently SVP of integrated marketing, leading campaign strategy across the music and entertainment channels.

Rodriguez is credited with "revitalizing" the VH1 music channel’s content marketing with strategies using data-driven insights and creating social campaigns for Domino’s, Rimmel London, and Toyota.

She also founded and ran Branded Entertainment Studios and RAW Interactive, where she directed projects for internet start-ups as well as blue-chip clients. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now