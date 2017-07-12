Former charity chief exec and agency chief to lead comms at HMCTS

Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunal Service has appointed former charity chief executive and special advisor Ed Owen as its new head of communications.

HMCTS, an executive agency sponsored by the Ministry of Justice, is responsible for the administration of criminal, civil and family courts and tribunals in England and Wales.

He will join the HMCTS's senior management team and report directly to its chief executive, Susan Acland-Hood.

Owen joins HMCTS following a six-month stint as communications adviser to the Medicines Discovery Catapult, and he was chief executive of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for four years until October 2016.

Earlier in his career, Owen ran two comms agencies, Apex Communications and Maitland Political, between 2006 and 2012.

He also served as a special advisor to Jack Straw, first at the Home Office and then at the Foreign Office, following the Labour landslide victory in 1997 until 2005.

Owen, who was also a former local newspaper journalist, said of his latest role: "I’m delighted to be joining HMCTS at this important time. The modernisation of our justice system is an ambitious reform programme requiring first-class communications and engagement with staff, stakeholders and the public. I’m very much looking forward to working with my new team and the rest of the service to help shape and support the programme's successful delivery, and make a positive and lasting difference to this vital public service."