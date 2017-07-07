U.K. teams with Bloomberg to court int'l business amid Brexit talks

Facing Brexit uncertainty, the U.K. government is pitching the international business community on its economic prospects.

LONDON: The U.K.’s Department for International Trade has hired Bloomberg Media to create a media campaign that’s designed to court favor with the international business community while Brexit negotiations are on the table.

Produced in-house by Bloomberg Media Studios, Believe in the U.K. promotes the country’s trade and investment opportunities. It will be rolled out in 20 markets over the course of three months.

The sponsored piece of content is the latest addition to the GREAT Britain campaign. It includes features and videos that rely on testimony from "leaders," "creators," and "believers" from various sectors.

In one video, Pavegen CEO Laurence Kemball-Cook described how his company’s technology harnesses the kinetic energy created by a city’s inhabitants and uses it to power the area around it.

Bloomberg Media Studios’ EMEA team created the campaign, with creative director Calum Youngson and head of design Emily McKay serving as project leaders.

The campaign launch is taking place as the U.K.’s future as an investment hub is facing uncertainty as the country withdraws from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May negotiates its exit.