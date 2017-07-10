Trading bouquets for power tools: 1-800-Flowers PR head Yanique Woodall joins Home Depot

Woodall's first day at the home-improvement retailer is Monday. Home Depot also added employee comms to VP and chief communications officer Stacey Tank's role.

ATLANTA: The Home Depot has hired 1-800-Flowers PR head Yanique Woodall as director of product innovation and social impact communications.

Monday is her first day at the Atlanta-based company. Woodall is reporting to Stacey Tank, VP and chief communications officer.

Overseeing 11 staffers, Woodall is working with merchants on innovation storytelling about Home Depot’s products. She is also promoting the social impact work the retailer does through the Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot, a team of 385,000 associate volunteers who work to improve the homes and lives of veterans and their families and help communities affected by natural disasters.

Woodall is relocating from New York to Atlanta for the job.

"[Home Depot is] a great culture, great brand, and it has an emphasis on the customer experience, which is truly important for all great brands," said Woodall. "I am looking forward to leading their comms efforts for product innovation and their social impact."

Woodall had worked at 1-800-Flowers for more than 10 years; she left her role as VP of PR and communications at the end of last month. Woodall served as the e-retailer’s spokesperson, led communications, and managed external agencies, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Woodall’s replacement at 1-800-Flowers has not yet been named, according to Joe Pititto, SVP of IR and corporate communications at the company.

Previously, she was senior manager of Fujifilm U.S.A.’s corporate comms group and PR and promotions manager at Avon. Woodall was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2012.

Home Depot’s comparable same-store sales were up 6% in the first quarter, with revenue of $23.9 billion topping analysts’ expectations, according to CNBC.

Home Depot also recently added responsibility for associate communications, or employee engagement, to Tank’s responsibilities.

"I am very excited about getting more engaged with our 400,000 associates," Tank said. "We now have corporate communications, corporate digital and social, our Story Lab, events, brand PR, branded merchandise, our 501(c)3 foundation, volunteerism, and association communications within the department."