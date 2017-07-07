Jack Oh trades role at Adidas to become first marketing head at Robinhood

PALO ALTO, CA: Robinhood has hired former Adidas executive Jack Oh as its first head of marketing.

Robinhood communications director Jack Randall confirmed the hire, but declined to comment further.

Robinhood is a commission-free trading app that recently closed $110 million in series C funding, giving it a $1.3 billion valuation. This spring, co-CEO Vladimir Tenev said the disruptor is using that money to make hires across all company functions and roll out a platform that would allow customers to trade on the web.

Oh was senior director and head of brand comms and brand design at Adidas, which confirmed he left the company but declined additional comment.

Prior to joining the sporting goods and fashion brand, Oh was head of creative programs at Riot Games, the company behind League of Legends, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also senior director of consumer marketing at Activision, a corporate marketing agent at Creative Artists Agency, and director of marketing communications at Microsoft. Oh has also held roles at Fallon and BBH New York.