Your call: Is the White House press briefing actually better off-camera?

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

Is the daily White House press briefing actually more informative without on-camera posturing (or squirming, depending on your view)? Take our poll below or tweet at @prweekus with your vote.

Blog

On-camera or off-camera? Which actually makes for a more informative daily White House press briefing? Vote in our poll below or tweet at @prweekus.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now