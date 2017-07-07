Breakfast Briefing, 7.7.2017: Optics watch as Trump meets Putin at G-20

All eyes are on President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit this morning in Germany. The two leaders briefly exchanged pleasantries earlier on Friday. The meeting is likely to be defined by optics, according to CNN, with members of the media dissecting everything from posture to the level of macho-ness of handshakes.
For the first time....Trump-Putin handshake and backslap (via @SteveJonesPA) pic.twitter.com/DgkruPVwPU— Julian Druker (@Julian5News) July 7, 2017
Here’s a taste of the pre-meeting buzz in the media. New York Times: For Russia, Trump-Putin meeting is a sure winner; CBS News: Meeting Putin, Trump under pressure to talk tough; Fox Business: Will Trump be tough on Putin in first face-to-face meeting?
The June jobs report is set for release on Friday morning. Analysts interviewed by The Wall Street Journal expect it to report the U.S. economy added 174,000 jobs with an unemployment rate of 4.3% last month. The key number to watch is wages, where growth has not kept up with the rest of the economy, according to CNBC. MarketWatch: U.S. forecast to add 180,000 jobs in June, but don’t be surprised if hiring falls short.
Fox Business has suspended longtime host Charles Payne as it investigates a sexual harassment complaint against him, according to Variety. Earlier this week, Fox Sports fired programming head Jamie Horowitz amid a sexual harassment investigation. Late network chief Roger Ailes and one-time star host Bill O’Reilly also exited the channel in the past year after a slew of sexual harassment allegations.
Friday fun: It was one marketing manager’s lucky day on Wednesday when Tom Hanks stopped by the Strand Bookstore in Manhattan and taught her "how to take a selfie," according to the shop’s Instagram account. Sadly, Hanks was not in character as David S. Pumpkins.