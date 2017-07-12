Back to university for former Supreme Court comms chief

Added 43 hours ago by Jonathan Owen , Be the first to comment

Ben Wilson, head of communications at the UK Supreme Court for the past five years, is to take up a new role as director of comms and public affairs at Goldsmiths, University of London.

News
Wilson has looked after comms for the Church of England and the Supreme Court during his career so far
Wilson has looked after comms for the Church of England and the Supreme Court during his career so far

He starts his new post at the end of next month [August] and will lead the team across digital and traditional platforms, delivering both external and public affairs projects alongside internal communications to students and staff at the university.

Since 2012, Wilson has led public and media engagement for Britain’s most senior judges in the country.

During his stint at the Supreme Court, he has overseen the handling of a large number of high-profile cases.

Wilson, an accredited practitioner of the CIPR, has helped position the Court as a world leader in judicial comms, using social media channels such as Twitter and Instagram to build engagement.

His experience in media relations and public affairs also includes five years at the Church of England's national press office, and he was named one of PRWeek’s ‘29 Under 29’ young professionals in 2008.

Wilson said: "I look forward to helping colleagues, students, alumni and friends tell the story of Goldsmiths in a way that captivates and challenges, reflecting the values at the heart of this unique institution."

Commenting on the appointment, Goldsmiths’ Registrar and Secretary Helen Watson said Wilson would help the university "evolve and grow".

She added: "He will be leading an experienced team with an excellent track record – and the ability to achieve even more. As a sector we face both opportunity and challenge over the coming years and I’m confident that Ben will help ensure Goldsmiths’ continued success."  

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

If you wish to submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the new public sector bulletin, please email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now