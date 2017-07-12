Back to university for former Supreme Court comms chief

Ben Wilson, head of communications at the UK Supreme Court for the past five years, is to take up a new role as director of comms and public affairs at Goldsmiths, University of London.

He starts his new post at the end of next month [August] and will lead the team across digital and traditional platforms, delivering both external and public affairs projects alongside internal communications to students and staff at the university.

Since 2012, Wilson has led public and media engagement for Britain’s most senior judges in the country.

During his stint at the Supreme Court, he has overseen the handling of a large number of high-profile cases.

Wilson, an accredited practitioner of the CIPR, has helped position the Court as a world leader in judicial comms, using social media channels such as Twitter and Instagram to build engagement.

His experience in media relations and public affairs also includes five years at the Church of England's national press office, and he was named one of PRWeek’s ‘29 Under 29’ young professionals in 2008.

Wilson said: "I look forward to helping colleagues, students, alumni and friends tell the story of Goldsmiths in a way that captivates and challenges, reflecting the values at the heart of this unique institution."

Commenting on the appointment, Goldsmiths’ Registrar and Secretary Helen Watson said Wilson would help the university "evolve and grow".

She added: "He will be leading an experienced team with an excellent track record – and the ability to achieve even more. As a sector we face both opportunity and challenge over the coming years and I’m confident that Ben will help ensure Goldsmiths’ continued success."